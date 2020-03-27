Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!
Mariah Carey turns
50 years old today.
Here are five
fun facts about
the singer.
1.
She was named after the song, “They Call The Wind Maria.” 2.
The World Music Awards
honored her as the world's
best-selling recording artist
of the 1990s.
3.
She won
two Grammys
following her
debut album.
4.
Carey is noted for her five-note octave and whistle register.
5.
Her holiday album, ‘Merry Christmas,’ is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all-time.
Happy Birthday,
Mariah Carey!