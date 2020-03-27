Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

Mariah Carey turns 50 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

She was named after the song, “They Call The Wind Maria.” 2.

The World Music Awards  honored her as the world's best-selling recording artist of the 1990s.

3.

She won two Grammys following her debut album.

4.

Carey is noted for her five-note octave and whistle register.

5.

Her holiday album, ‘Merry Christmas,’ is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all-time.

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thebadgalnikki

Nikko Rosaldo RT @AMENARTPOP: mariah carey wishing lady gaga a happy birthday https://t.co/TRmmM9fOh2 14 seconds ago

adreanna_j

boogie RT @mefeater: Happy 50th Birthday to Mariah Carey 💕 https://t.co/f5nr2uyyRX 20 seconds ago

NoralesY

Stephanie Norales RT @ThePopHub: ✨ Happy 50th birthday to Mariah Carey! The songbird-supreme has won 5 Grammy Award, garnered a record 19 #1 hits and solid… 23 seconds ago

lupacchinomusic

Ms. Lupacchino Happy Birthday to Mariah Carey! Mariah's voice has a five-octave range, and it is two octaves higher than a traditi… https://t.co/HdJeO9oA9J 1 minute ago

Pauseandplay

⏸️▶️ Pauseandplay.com 🎵🎶🎵 HAPPY #BIRTHDAY: Tony Banks (70), Andrew Farriss (61), Dave Koz (57), Johnny April (55), Mariah Carey (50), Brendan… https://t.co/9kQXtEz1Xb 2 minutes ago

meltriahaway

Music Box RT @meltriahaway: Someone:Omg,Happy Birthday Mariah Carey Mariah: https://t.co/kbt2sXGkAw 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.