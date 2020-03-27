Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Lashes Out At General Motors: 'Start Making Ventilators, Now!'

Trump Lashes Out At General Motors: 'Start Making Ventilators, Now!'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Trump Lashes Out At General Motors: 'Start Making Ventilators, Now!'
President Trump slammed General Motors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TPOnl

ThePostOnline Trump lashes out at General Motors over ventilator shortage https://t.co/tVX2xPgaMp 1 minute ago

ChellieCook1

Reverend Mike GSM LLB RT @NuRepublitarian: “things just never seem 2 work out w/GM. They said they were going 2 give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very qui… 2 minutes ago

jimfriend120

Jim Friend Trump lashes out at General Motors over ventilator shortage. Every story with Trump has to have a villain, someone… https://t.co/a6fwwTs13Y 3 minutes ago

CharlienMo

CharlienMO No longer simple Socialism but full COMMUNISM with the government taking over private industry. NPPost-now, "Trump… https://t.co/n2EzEEmkzx 3 minutes ago

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ RT @WSJPolitics: President Trump claims, in a series of tweets, GM isn’t living up to promises to produce critical respiratory machines htt… 4 minutes ago

WSJPolitics

Capital Journal President Trump claims, in a series of tweets, GM isn’t living up to promises to produce critical respiratory machi… https://t.co/mpXQwct58t 4 minutes ago

jacdal73

Jac Don’t blame THEM or ANYONE ELSE for this mess!! This is on YOU!!! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/jauTSjyLb8 5 minutes ago

Citymouse96

Citymouse Trump lashes out at General Motors over ventilator shortage https://t.co/o6OTTcu9Ud 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.