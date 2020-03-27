Little Mix star Perrie Edwards hated doing the 'big notes' now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:10s - Published Little Mix star Perrie Edwards hated doing the 'big notes' Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has confessed she used to hate doing the "big notes" before she and her bandmates decided against picking one member to do different parts of their songs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this