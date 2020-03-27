Global  

Lyft Providing Free Rides So Caregivers Can Bring Food, Supplies To Elderly

Lyft Providing Free Rides So Caregivers Can Bring Food, Supplies To Elderly
Select senior centers are going to be given Lyft ride credits.
Lyft Providing Free Rides So Caregivers Can Bring Food, Supplies To Elderly

AVAILABLE THROUGH DELIVERYSERVICES INCLUDING GRUB HUB,DOOR DASH AND UBER EATS.THE RIDE SHARING COMPANYLYFT IS TEAMING UP WITH THENATIONAL COUNCIL ON AGING TOPROVIDE FREE RIDES FORCAREGIVERS OF THE ELDERLY.IT IS SO THEY CAN BRING FOOD,SUPPLIES TO OLDER PEOPLEDURING THIS OUTBREAK.




