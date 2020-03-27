Lyft Providing Free Rides So Caregivers Can Bring Food, Supplies To Elderly now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:18s - Published Select senior centers are going to be given Lyft ride credits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lyft Providing Free Rides So Caregivers Can Bring Food, Supplies To Elderly AVAILABLE THROUGH DELIVERYSERVICES INCLUDING GRUB HUB,DOOR DASH AND UBER EATS.THE RIDE SHARING COMPANYLYFT IS TEAMING UP WITH THENATIONAL COUNCIL ON AGING TOPROVIDE FREE RIDES FORCAREGIVERS OF THE ELDERLY.IT IS SO THEY CAN BRING FOOD,SUPPLIES TO OLDER PEOPLEDURING THIS OUTBREAK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Lynn Schulman RT @WINNYC_ORG: Win is teaming up with @Lyft who's helping nonprofits like ours to get people in need to where they need to go. TY to Lyft… 2 days ago Win Win is teaming up with @Lyft who's helping nonprofits like ours to get people in need to where they need to go. TY… https://t.co/OrHO4ma7vM 3 days ago Bree RT @eli_barrows: Ride share businesses like @Uber and @Lyft, should be providing reduced or free rides to work for metropolitan health care… 4 days ago Lou Ride share businesses like @Uber and @Lyft, should be providing reduced or free rides to work for metropolitan heal… https://t.co/F9QzHinBAI 4 days ago Lisa Gines 🍃 RT @erikaanne5825: If you need a ride somewhere (grocery store, doctor, etc), and dont have the means to get there, don't forget about @lyf… 6 days ago Erika If you need a ride somewhere (grocery store, doctor, etc), and dont have the means to get there, don't forget about… https://t.co/5eCE1bRCot 6 days ago