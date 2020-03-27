Henry Ford Hospital: Leaked memo is not an active policy but plan for 'worst case scenario'

Global  

A leaked memo from Henry Ford Health System being shared around social media is not an active policy, and is a "worst case scenario," according to a hospital spokesperson.

