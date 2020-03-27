Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year

Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year

Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year

Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer said Friday morning that it's "very unlikely" schools will resume this year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AaronParseghian

Aaron FOX 17 RT @FOX17: The state is working on a "thoughtful solution." https://t.co/BMLEUEwOQO 42 seconds ago

FOX17

FOX 17 The state is working on a "thoughtful solution." https://t.co/BMLEUEwOQO 4 minutes ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News Michigan @GovWhitmer said Friday morning that it's "very unlikely" schools will resume this year. https://t.co/KPXtbeXxNg 5 minutes ago

meganschellong

Megan Schellong Governor Gretchen Whitmer said it is “very unlikely” that K-12 schools will re-open this school semester, according… https://t.co/cneVyXgaJf 11 minutes ago

willm1015

Will Mercado RT @gorskon: Welp, I called it. Not that it was a difficult prediction to make or anything. https://t.co/S4JricS9oj 22 minutes ago

PFlem_

Paige RT @Phil_Lewis_: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it is "very unlikely" that the state's K-12 schools will open this school year. https… 22 minutes ago

fournier_sydney

Sydney Fournier RT @wxyzdetroit: I think anyone who's watching what is happening globally with this pandemic knows it's probably very unlikely they're goin… 35 minutes ago

cszuba

Cindy Crawford Szuba RT @WNDU: Michigan's governor just said that it's "very unlikely" students will return to classrooms this school year. https://t.co/GNgY4gJ… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.