Gov. Abbott Orders Mandatory Quarantine For Passengers From NYC, New Orleans

“The New York tri-state area is the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States,” said Abbott.



Tweets about this Austin Live & Local People flying into Texas airports from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be subject to a mandatory self-qua… https://t.co/qXYOTh14C5 5 minutes ago Robert Björk RT @statesman: BREAKING: People flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans will be under a mandatory 14-day se… 1 hour ago Robert Knight Airline travelers into Texas will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. enforcement of the quarantine by Department… https://t.co/kyP1sAsyP2 5 hours ago Kenny Bunkport RT @VinceSimsNBC5: : @GovAbbott orders mandatory quarantine for people traveling from NY area, New Orleans: https://t.co/oJlkxnTgKx 11 hours ago EricSteeleLive RT @pamela12632553: Gov. Abbott Orders Mandatory Quarantine for People Traveling From NY Area, New Orleans – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth #thank… 14 hours ago Anthony J. Romano RT @pink_lady56: Great job Gov. Abbott! Gov. Abbott orders mandatory self-quarantine for those who traveled from U.S. COVID-19 hot spots h… 15 hours ago lee stark Gov. Abbott Orders Mandatory Quarantine for People Traveling From NY Area, New Orleans https://t.co/jhASq3lLvv 15 hours ago