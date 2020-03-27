What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: TED - Duration: 58:23s - Published What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu From Hong Kong, South China Morning Post CEO Gary Liu tracks China's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- from the initial outbreak in Wuhan to the shutdown of Hubei province and the containment measures taken across its major cities. Sharing insights into how the culture in places like Hong Kong and South Korea contributed to fast action against the virus, Liu identifies lessons people across the world can use to stop its spread. (This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers.) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 25 Years In America Suggestion by a White Canadian - What can the World Learn from CHINA? https://t.co/Sdpnw805n9 via @YouTube 8 minutes ago Baby Girl luv Trump too RT @AmericanGrit365: Our World🌎is MAGIC IF WE look for the➕ Our BLESSINGS are THERE ❤️Open Eyes ⚪️Open Hearts 💙Open Minds ♦️We are not on e… 15 minutes ago alpaca RT @the_magdalene: The world is slowing down as the deadly virus is multiplying. With many people being forced to stay home leading to decl… 23 minutes ago Liz Manning RT @robbystarbuck: President @realDonaldTrump was asked what he’d tell kids in America and he says "You’re a citizen of the greatest countr… 25 minutes ago Magdalene The world is slowing down as the deadly virus is multiplying. With many people being forced to stay home leading to… https://t.co/eg9QdQPSrS 27 minutes ago BCK Volatility The World Health Organization has been an utter joke during this entire pandemic. A joke. Wrong at every single tur… https://t.co/d1yQEDW1am 34 minutes ago 𝑳𝑰𝒁𝒁𝑰𝑬. Can we take a moment to appreciate MG for sticking up for me when he spoke at my incredibly real funeral? Cause if… https://t.co/QVLVp2jiGK 35 minutes ago essy Quarantined in China Day 7 What can the World Learn from CHINA? https://t.co/VYJj3R9pEq via @YouTube 38 minutes ago