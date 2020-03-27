Milwaukee Archbishop spreads message of hope

Global  

Milwaukee’s Catholic Archbishop Jerome Listecki is sharing a message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered churches across the state.

THE SAFER AT HOME ORDER COMESIN THE MIDST OF THE CHRISTIANHOLY SEASON OF LENT... AND THEMILWAUKEE CATHOLIC ARCHDIOCESEHAS ALREADY INDICATED CHURCHESWILL NOT BE OPEN FOR EASTERMASS NEXT MONTH.

I SPOKE WITHARCHBISHOP JEROME LISTECKIYESTERDAY.

((VINCE: Willthere be a point, beyond that,Your Excellency, where youwill be comfortable with thesituation in terms of thespread of the virus whereyou'll say, "It's time for usto go back to church."ARCHBISHOP LISTECKI: Vince.I'm going to listen to whatthe authorities have to sayand what the healthcareprofessionals have to say.

Wewant to make sure thats... theEucharist is so central forus, there's a real hunger outthere.

One aspect, that'sanother aspect, what I thinkwe can highlight, that hungerfor the Eucharist is from thevery interior psyche of theindividual who's spiritual.They know this is the food forthem.

This is life.

So we haveto find a way to make surethat that food is given, but,we do so within a safe manner,so they can continue to beinstruments of God's presencein this world.

So will therebe a time?

I know there willbe a time that the governorand the president will, if youwant, at least a sign ofgradually going back.

We willtake advantage of that, butwe'll do so in an environmentthat we can create for thesafety of our individuals.))THE TOLD ME PRIESTS ARE STILLREACHING OUT TO THEIR PARISHESONLINE... THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIAAND THE LIKE...AND COMING UPAFTER 6:00.... HIS MESSAGE OFHOPE.

THE SILVER LINING HESEES FOR PEOPLE OF ALL FAITHSWHEN WE EMERGE FROM THISPANDEMIC.




