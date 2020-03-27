Boris Johnson tests positive as UK cases up 31% in a day

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
UK PM Boris Johnson said on Friday he would still lead the country's response to the outbreak but would be holed up inside a borrowed office within the nation's seat of government.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING:‘’… I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus - that's to say a temperature and a persistent cough - and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer (Chris Whitty), I've taken a test that has come out positive.’’ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was self-isolating for seven days and working from home on Friday (March 27)… after announcing his positive coronavirus test result.

The PM will now have meals and paperwork delivered to his door… and will communicate with his team via video conferencing as the UK government continues the country's battle against coronavirus.

Health secretary, Matt Hancock, revealed on Friday that he too has come down with the virus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY, MATT HANCOCK, SAYING:"….

I was tested, and that test has been positive.’’ Johnson’s symptoms started on Thursday (March 26) - just a day after he was in the House of Commons chamber answering prime minister’s questions.

It’s unclear how many Downing Street staff and senior ministers will now need to isolate themselves… given that many have had contact with Johnson and Hancock over recent days and weeks.

A Treasury source said UK finance minister Rishi Sunak was not self-isolating.

The diagnoses came as Britain’s death toll shot up by a third on Friday to 759 from 578 the previous day.

According to a Reuters tally, it’s the seventh highest toll in the world after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France and the United States.

The country is currently on lockdown, with schools closed to most pupils, and most people told to work from home... only allowed to venture out for food shopping and exercise.




