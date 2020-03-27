Global  

British PM Boris Johnson Confirmed Positive For COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Reuters, he is currently self-isolating at his Downing Street residence.

Johnson announced that he would continue to lead the government’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The 55-year-old experienced mild symptoms on Thursday, a day after appearing in parliament’s House of Commons.

Johnson said in a video statement on Friday; “I’ve taken a test.

That has come out positive".

