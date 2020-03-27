Global  

Chris Whitty self-isolates with coronavirus symptoms

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Chris Whitty has become the third senior figure in government to self-isolate with coronavirus symptoms. The chief medical officer for England confirmed he would be self-isolating on Twitter shortly after Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock revealed they had tested positive for Covid-19.

