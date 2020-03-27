'You are living a moment in history': Cuomo to Army Corps

"You are living a moment in history, This is going to be one of those moments that they are going to write about, and they are going to talk about for generations.

This is a moment that is going to change this nation," Cuomo said.

The Army Corps of Engineers are converting large event spaces, hotels and dormitories into treatment facilities for sick patients.

New York plans to build eight temporary hospitals to meet an expected surge in coronavirus patients, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday, and the state estimates that demand for hospital capacity will peak in three weeks.