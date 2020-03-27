Global  

Ariana Grande Is Sending Money to Fans in Need The singer is believed to be using money transferring app Venmo to send cash to fans who have been hit hard by the current global crisis.

Many people have lost their jobs as a result of needing to self-isolate and stay at home.

According to TMZ, numerous fans have reported being sent payments ranging from $500 to $1,500.

Some say Grande has been doing this in secret for several days.

Speaking to 'Page Six,' one fan said that Grande "reached out and took care of my salary for the month." Grande's charitable act comes after Taylor Swift was also revealed to be sending money to her fans with several donations of $3,000.

