Ariana Grande Is Sending
Money to Fans in Need The singer is believed to be using
money transferring app Venmo to send cash to fans who have been
hit hard by the current global crisis.
Many people have lost their jobs as a
result of needing to self-isolate and stay at home.
According to TMZ, numerous fans have reported
being sent payments ranging from $500 to $1,500.
Some say Grande has been doing
this in secret for several days.
Speaking to 'Page Six,' one fan said that
Grande "reached out and took care of
my salary for the month." Grande's charitable act comes after Taylor Swift
was also revealed to be sending money to her fans
with several donations of $3,000.