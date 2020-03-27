Prince Charles Feels 'Touched' by
Support After COVID-19 Diagnosis The Prince of Wales
tested positive for the
respiratory illness earlier this week.
According to the Clarence House, he is
pleased to have received so many
"kind words" from everyone.
Clarence House, via Twitter The prince's diagnosis was revealed
on Wednesday after he had begun
experiencing "mild symptoms." According to the Clarence House, Charles is
in "good health" and has managed to continue
working from home while self-isolating.