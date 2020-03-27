Global  

Prince Charles Feels 'Touched' by Support After COVID-19 Diagnosis The Prince of Wales tested positive for the respiratory illness earlier this week.

According to the Clarence House, he is pleased to have received so many "kind words" from everyone.

Clarence House, via Twitter The prince's diagnosis was revealed on Wednesday after he had begun experiencing "mild symptoms." According to the Clarence House, Charles is in "good health" and has managed to continue working from home while self-isolating.

