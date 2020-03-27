Rare James Bond Prop Guns Worth Over $100K Stolen From English Home 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published Rare James Bond Prop Guns Worth Over $100K Stolen From English Home Prop guns from several James Bond movies were stolen from a house in north London. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this