COVID-19 | Jesse Eisenberg and his family isolate in RV, headed home

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Actor Jesse Eisenberg & family are social distancing while on the move.

They are heading to their home in Indiana from Los Angeles in an RV.

Jesse said, “Yeah, I mean, well, doing anything right now feels incredibly strange.

My-- we were trying to get back to Indiana, we were in Los Angeles.

And so, we're trying to get back home to Indiana so we rented this RV so we can isolate ourselves but get across the country.

And we are now in Kansas, about three states away from where we live.” Watch the full video for more details.

