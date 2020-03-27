Global  

Mark Blum, Actor In 'Crocodile Dundee' And 'You,' Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

Mark Blum, a veteran actor known for his roles in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died.

According to Reuters, the 69-year-old died due to complications from Covid-19.

Blum most recently appeared in roles on the HBO series "Succession," the Netflix drama "You" and Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle." He also frequently appeared on stage in Broadway productions, including the revival of "Twelve Angry Men".

