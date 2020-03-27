Global  

Breaking News: House Passes Stimulus Package

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package Friday afternoon, but what was expected to be a smooth confirmation process devolved into a mad dash in the Capitol after one of the House’s own threatened to derail the vote with a procedural objection.

Rep.

Thomas Massie (R-Ky.

4th Dist.) announced he would call for a recorded vote, which requires quorum — 216 members — to pass the relief bill.

Lawmakers who had left Washington rushed back to make sure there were enough representatives to make a quorum, many of them furious about the health risk of traveling and meeting in a large group.

