'39 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal briefing on latest situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media on the latest in the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

He said that there are a total of 39 cases in the capital.

29 among them had travelled abroad recently while 10 are cases of local transmission.

Kejriwal also said that the situation is under control at present and added that the Delhi government has made preparations to handle any situation that may emerge.

