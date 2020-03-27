Global  

Hibachi Joe makes meals for kids in Alabama affected by school closing

Hibachi Joe and the Selma Baptist Church partner up to make fried rice for Alabama kids whose schools are closedCheck out their work here: https://rb.gy/l6mquf

