Hibachi Joe makes meals for kids in Alabama affected by school closing 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:44s - Published Hibachi Joe makes meals for kids in Alabama affected by school closing Hibachi Joe and the Selma Baptist Church partner up to make fried rice for Alabama kids whose schools are closedCheck out their work here: https://rb.gy/l6mquf 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this