'Over gloves!' Outrageous fight breaks out at UK shop amid coronavirus fears

This is the shocking moment a brawl erupted at a petrol station shop in Coventry, England over gloves as coronavirus tensions intensify.

The outrageous footage from Wednesday (March 25) shows a man hurling bars of chocolate off the shelf after the shopkeeper flings the man's bank card onto the floor.

The man in the video can be heard saying, "you're a company, supply f***ing gloves" and "people like you give us the virus." Mark Cross, the filmer, told Newsflare: "I was just paying for fuel and the customer in the video complained about no gloves being supplied on the forecourt, especially with coronavirus at the moment.

"The garage owner said he had none and an argument started from there.

Chocolate was thrown after the assistant threw the guy's card back at him after paying."