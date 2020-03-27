Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases

919 people died from coronavirus in Italy on Friday (March 27).

It’s the highest daily tally in any country since the outbreak began.

Italy has now reported 9,134 deaths, and over 86,000 confirmed cases.

That's more cases than in China where the outbreak began.

While Italy has suffered almost twice as many deaths as any other nation, the United States has recorded the highest number of cases in the world.

On Friday, before the data was released, the head of Italy's national health institute said that coronavirus infections in Italy have yet to reach their peak, and warned that lockdown restrictions would have to be extended beyond April 3.