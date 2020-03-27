Global  

Rain moves in tonight

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
We got some wet weather on the way.

So get it in today if you have anything to do outside.

The fog should dissipate bymidday and skies become partlycloudy.

It will be nice to seea little bit of sun before therain arrives this evening.Highs today will range fromthe middle 40s lakeside to thelower 50s inland.A strong areaof low pressure develops alongthe stationary front to oursouth today.

This systembrings showers to the area bythis evening.

Several roundsof showers are possibletonight and through Saturday.We may even see a fewthunderstorms Saturdayafternoon and evening.

We'llhave to keep an eye out forsevere weather Saturdayevening.

Sunday will be windywith lingering showers on thebackside of the low pressure.Seasonal weather continuesnext week.




