Facing The Enemy: Is Wartime Language Useful For Fighting Coronavirus?

From wartime presidents to fighting invisible enemies, many leaders across the globe have relied on war rhetoric to communicate the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor James Martin, a professor of political theory at Goldsmiths UCL, explains why this kind of language is used by leaders in times of crisis and whether or not it’s effective to deal with coronavirus, rather than combat.

