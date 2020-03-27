Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stand-up comedian Todd Barry is in awe of Bob Ross — The Bob Ross Challenge

Stand-up comedian Todd Barry is in awe of Bob Ross — The Bob Ross Challenge

Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
Stand-up comedian Todd Barry is in awe of Bob Ross — The Bob Ross Challenge

Stand-up comedian Todd Barry is in awe of Bob Ross — The Bob Ross Challenge

"His mountains actually look like mountains; mine don't.

He's also a painter, and I'm not."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

entertainm2019

Entertainment News 2019 Stand-up comedian Todd Barry is in awe of Bob Ross — The Bob Ross Challenge https://t.co/xBcfAvFD5C #entertainment… https://t.co/FT1fVTuiK5 2 days ago

Gadgets360tech1

Gadgets360technews Stand-up comedian Todd Barry is in awe of Bob Ross — The Bob Ross Challenge https://t.co/lEeBnB2Kal https://t.co/qi8wMOPXxI 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.