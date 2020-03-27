Global  

Redding Airport sees impacts from coronavirus

Redding Airport sees impacts from coronavirus
Some flights, they said, are carrying fewer than 10 passengers.
Transportation security administrtion - tsa - is reporting a drop of nearly 90% of screened passengers from this same time last year - due to fears of flying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some flghts - are carying fewer than 10 passengers.

United airlines is feeling that - it is cutting flights in and out of the redding airport - offering one daily flight to and from san francisco -- and suspending its redding to los angeles route - until further notice.### administrators at




