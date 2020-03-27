Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Governor Stitt: Governor's Solution Task Force Update on COVID-19

Governor Stitt: Governor's Solution Task Force Update on COVID-19

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 34:57s - Published < > Embed
Governor Stitt: Governor's Solution Task Force Update on COVID-19
Governor Stitt: Governor's Solution Task Force Update on COVID-19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

okdlc

OK Disability Law RT @eCapitol_Shawn: Gov. Kevin Stitt and members of his Governor’s Solution Task Force will hold a press conference at 1 pm today to discus… 3 hours ago

eCapitol_Shawn

Shawn Ashley Gov. Kevin Stitt and members of his Governor’s Solution Task Force will hold a press conference at 1 pm today to di… https://t.co/N3PYsh1y3J 4 hours ago

MatthewGaylor

Matthew Gaylor RT @KOCODillon: 🔴Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Governor's Solution Task Force will hold a COVID-19 press conference about "enhancements to testi… 4 hours ago

KOCODillon

Dillon Richards 🔴Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Governor's Solution Task Force will hold a COVID-19 press conference about "enhancements… https://t.co/zYHM2A7pPA 4 hours ago

KeepOKPromises

Keep OK Promises RT @eCapitol_Shawn: Gov. Kevin Stitt and members of the Governor’s Solution Task Force will hold a virtual press conference at 2 pm today t… 3 days ago

OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 Watch Live: Governor Stitt and the Solution Task Force give an update on Oklahoma's coronavirus response. https://t.co/5f74ThFd1F 3 days ago

grlopez7

Gerardo RT @KJRH2HD: #HappeningToday Gov. Stitt, Governor's Solution Task Force to Give Update on Coronavirus Response at 2 p.m. #2WorksForYou #Cor… 3 days ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You #HappeningToday Gov. Stitt, Governor's Solution Task Force to Give Update on Coronavirus Response at 2 p.m.… https://t.co/a0R5KoD0gX 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.