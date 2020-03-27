COVID-19 | ‘Claps & Fireworks’: Health workers receive mass applause in UK and Canada

Vancouver residents thanked healthcare workers and first responders.

People were cheering and clapping from their properties amid lockdown.

Residents in COVID-19 lockdown showed gratitude to workers on the frontline.

Canada has more than 4,000 cases of the virus including at least 38 deaths.

In the UK, people applauded everyone in the National Health Service.

People in Brighton and London clapped and cheered for health workers.

At least 578 people have died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19.