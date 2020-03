North Carolina Pastor Holds Prayer Service Before Stay-At-Home Order

PASTOR AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCHON FIFTH "WE NEEDED A ROOF THATON FIFTH "WE NEEDED A ROOF THATDIDN'T LEAK.

WE NEEDED A BOILERDIDN'T LEAK.

WE NEEDED A BOILERDIDN'T LEAK.

WE NEEDED A BOILERSYSTEM THAT WAS SUSTAINABLE.

WESYSTEM THAT WAS SUSTAINABLE.

WESYSTEM THAT WAS SUSTAINABLE.

WENEEDED OUR TOWER TO BE SAFESYSTEM THAT WAS SUSTAINABLE.

WENEEDED OUR TOWER TO BE SAFEAND RESTORED."NEEDED OUR TOWER TO BE SAFEAND RESTORED."NEEDED OUR TOWER TO BE SAFEAND RESTORED."FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH INAND RESTORED."FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH INFIRST BAPTIST CHURCH INFIRST BAPTIST CHURCH INWINSTON-SALEM HAS UNDERGONE AWINSTON-SALEM HAS UNDERGONE ALOT OF MODIFICATIONS OF LATE.LOT OF MODIFICATIONS OF LATE."WE CELEBRATED THE END OF THE"WE CELEBRATED THE END OF THEPROJECT AT THE END OF 2019."PROJECT AT THE END OF 2019."PROJECT AT THE END OF 2019."AND THEY AREN'T OVER YET...AND THEY AREN'T OVER YET...AND THEY AREN'T OVER YET..."MY CHURCH COMMUNITY IS SO"MY CHURCH COMMUNITY IS SOROOTED RIGHT HERE IN THISPLACE, AND WE'VE BEEN A CHURCHPLACE, AND WE'VE BEEN A CHURCHFOR ALMOST A HUNDRED ANDFOR ALMOST A HUNDRED ANDFOR ALMOST A HUNDRED ANDFIFTY YEARS AND HERE IN THISFIFTY YEARS AND HERE IN THISFIFTY YEARS AND HERE IN THISLOCATION FOR ALMOST ALOCATION FOR ALMOST ALOCATION FOR ALMOST AHUNDRED YEARS, AND YET RIGHT NOWHUNDRED YEARS, AND YET RIGHT NOWWE'RE NOT PHYSICALLY HERE.WE'RE NOT PHYSICALLY HERE.WE'RE ALL SCATTERED IN OUR HOMESWE'RE ALL SCATTERED IN OUR HOMESWE'RE ALL SCATTERED IN OUR HOMESALL AROUND THEWE'RE ALL SCATTERED IN OUR HOMESALL AROUND THECOMMUNITY."ALL AROUND THECOMMUNITY."COMMUNITY."THE CORONAVIRUS HAS UPROOTEDTHE CORONAVIRUS HAS UPROOTEDTHEIR ROUTINE JUST LIKETHEIR ROUTINE JUST LIKETHEIR ROUTINE JUST LIKEEVERYONE ELSE.THEIR ROUTINE JUST LIKEEVERYONE ELSE."WE'RE FINDING WAYS TO MOVE INTOEVERYONE ELSE."WE'RE FINDING WAYS TO MOVE INTO"WE'RE FINDING WAYS TO MOVE INTO"WE'RE FINDING WAYS TO MOVE INTODIGITAL SPACES."DIGITAL SPACES."DIGITAL SPACES."BUT EMILY HULL MCGEE KNOWSBUT EMILY HULL MCGEE KNOWSBUT EMILY HULL MCGEE KNOWSTHERE'S NO SUBSTITUTE FORTHERE'S NO SUBSTITUTE FORTHERE'S NO SUBSTITUTE FORFACE TO FACE COMMUNICATION, SOFACE TO FACE COMMUNICATION, SOTHIS MORNING ON FACEBOOK, SHETHIS MORNING ON FACEBOOK, SHESENT OUT A MESSAGE, INVITINGSENT OUT A MESSAGE, INVITINGANYONE AND EVERYONE TOCOME PRAY, OR TALK, OR JUST HANGCOME PRAY, OR TALK, OR JUST HANGOUT, AT A SAFE DISTANCE OFOUT, AT A SAFE DISTANCE OFCOURSE."WE'RE PREPARING TO HUNKER DOWN"WE'RE PREPARING TO HUNKER DOWNAND SHELTER IN PLACE FOR THEAND SHELTER IN PLACE FOR THEAND SHELTER IN PLACE FOR THENEXT SEVERAL WEEKS, AND SONEXT SEVERAL WEEKS, AND SONEXT SEVERAL WEEKS, AND SOBEFORE THAT GETS STARTED, I JUSTBEFORE THAT GETS STARTED, I JUSTBEFORE THAT GETS STARTED, I JUSTTHOUGHT WHAT BETTER USE OF SOMEBEFORE THAT GETS STARTED, I JUSTTHOUGHT WHAT BETTER USE OF SOMEFRONT STEPS RIGHTTHOUGHT WHAT BETTER USE OF SOMEFRONT STEPS RIGHTTHOUGHT WHAT BETTER USE OF SOMEFRONT STEPS RIGHTNOW."THOUGHT WHAT BETTER USE OF SOMEFRONT STEPS RIGHTNOW."SO SHE WAITEDFRONT STEPS RIGHTNOW."SO SHE WAITEDFRONT STEPS RIGHTNOW."SO SHE WAITEDAND WAITEDFRONT STEPS RIGHTNOW."SO SHE WAITEDAND WAITEDAND WAITEDNOW."SO SHE WAITEDAND WAITEDAND WAITEDSO SHE WAITEDAND WAITEDAND WAITEDSO SHE WAITEDAND WAITEDAND WAITEDUNTIL FINALLY A COUPLE PEOPLEAND WAITEDAND WAITEDUNTIL FINALLY A COUPLE PEOPLEAND WAITEDUNTIL FINALLY A COUPLE PEOPLEUNTIL FINALLY A COUPLE PEOPLEUNTIL FINALLY A COUPLE PEOPLESHOWED UP.

"IS THERE ANYTHING ISHOWED UP.

"IS THERE ANYTHING ICAN PRAY FOR YOU ALL ABOUT?" THECAN PRAY FOR YOU ALL ABOUT?" THEVIRUS WASN'T THE BIGGEST CONCERNCAN PRAY FOR YOU ALL ABOUT?" THEVIRUS WASN'T THE BIGGEST CONCERNFOR EITHER OF THEMVIRUS WASN'T THE BIGGEST CONCERNFOR EITHER OF THEMVIRUS WASN'T THE BIGGEST CONCERNFOR EITHER OF THEMBUT STILL THEY PRAYED.FOR EITHER OF THEMBUT STILL THEY PRAYED.FOR EITHER OF THEMBUT STILL THEY PRAYED.BECAUSE DESPITE THE VIRUSBUT STILL THEY PRAYED.BECAUSE DESPITE THE VIRUSBECAUSE DESPITE THE VIRUSBECAUSE DESPITE THE VIRUSFORCING ALL TO ADJUST... SOMEFORCING ALL TO ADJUST... SOMEFORCING ALL TO ADJUST... SOMETHINGS REMAIN UNWAVERING.THINGS REMAIN UNWAVERING."THE BUILDING MAY BE CLOSED, BUT"THE BUILDING MAY BE CLOSED, BUTTHE CHURCH IS VERY MUCH OPEN,THE CHURCH IS VERY MUCH OPEN,AND THAT IS THE CASE FOR MYAND THAT IS THE CASE FOR MYCHURCH AND THAT IS THE CASE FORCHURCH AND THAT IS THE CASE FORCHURCH AND THAT IS THE CASE FOREVERY CHURCH I KNOW."EVERY CHURCH I KNOW."EVERY CHURCH I KNOW."..KATIEKATIEEMILY DOESN'T KNOW IF SHE'LL BEEMILY DOESN'T KNOW IF SHE'LL BEEMILY DOESN'T KNOW IF SHE'LL BEDOING HER IMPROMPTUDOING HER IMPROMPTUDOING HER IMPROMPTUPRAYER MEETING AGAIN WITH THEPRAYER MEETING AGAIN WITH THESTAY AT HOME ORDER GOING INTOSTAY AT HOME ORDER GOING INTOEFFECT ON FRIDAY, BUT THE CHURCHEFFECT ON FRIDAY, BUT THE CHURCHEFFECT ON FRIDAY, BUT THE CHURCHWILL CONTINUE TO HOLD SERVICESWILL CONTINUE TO HOLD SERVICES