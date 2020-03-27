High school senior spotlight: Granite Hills senior Haley Johnson

James Merilatt RT @1043TheFan: #SeniorSpotlight | Do you have a high school senior who saw their season cut short? Submit your Senior Spotlight video at h… 12 minutes ago

Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan #SeniorSpotlight | Do you have a high school senior who saw their season cut short? Submit your Senior Spotlight vi… https://t.co/66PZzkjMEG 14 minutes ago

Blue Ribbon News Senior Spotlight: Nikolas Beasley, Rockwall High School >> https://t.co/ozIiUJbkRK https://t.co/B4jKjIYcps 17 minutes ago

Blue Ribbon News Senior Spotlight: Ethan Kelly, Rockwall High School >> https://t.co/1nFNUKnYfZ https://t.co/wxeyqVKid3 43 minutes ago

Lapel_Tennis RT @lapelathletics: New Story: Jesse McCurdy - Lapel High School Senior Spotlight https://t.co/LTMdkYEmPD 55 minutes ago

Nolensville Lacrosse 2020 Senior Spotlight: #12. Connor Groves began playing lacrosse in 7th grade at Sunset Middle, has always played o… https://t.co/LPDZMNuJIG 2 hours ago

#GoKnights Senior Spotlight - Ryan Yeakley is the son of Ken Yeakley. During high school, he was involved in baseball, basketb… https://t.co/XDvRhZjRRY 2 hours ago