Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High school senior spotlight: Granite Hills senior Haley Johnson

High school senior spotlight: Granite Hills senior Haley Johnson

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
High school senior spotlight: Granite Hills senior Haley Johnson

High school senior spotlight: Granite Hills senior Haley Johnson

As many local high school seniors miss out on their end-of-the-year experiences, 10News is sharing their stories of success.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

High school senior spotlight: Granite Hills senior Haley Johnson

APPROPRIATE GUIDANCE."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jamesmerilatt

James Merilatt RT @1043TheFan: #SeniorSpotlight | Do you have a high school senior who saw their season cut short? Submit your Senior Spotlight video at h… 12 minutes ago

1043TheFan

Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan #SeniorSpotlight | Do you have a high school senior who saw their season cut short? Submit your Senior Spotlight vi… https://t.co/66PZzkjMEG 14 minutes ago

BlueRibbonNews

Blue Ribbon News Senior Spotlight: Nikolas Beasley, Rockwall High School >> https://t.co/ozIiUJbkRK https://t.co/B4jKjIYcps 17 minutes ago

BlueRibbonNews

Blue Ribbon News Senior Spotlight: Ethan Kelly, Rockwall High School >> https://t.co/1nFNUKnYfZ https://t.co/wxeyqVKid3 43 minutes ago

Lapel_Tennis

Lapel_Tennis RT @lapelathletics: New Story: Jesse McCurdy - Lapel High School Senior Spotlight https://t.co/LTMdkYEmPD 55 minutes ago

NolensvilleLax

Nolensville Lacrosse 2020 Senior Spotlight: #12. Connor Groves began playing lacrosse in 7th grade at Sunset Middle, has always played o… https://t.co/LPDZMNuJIG 2 hours ago

ALAHKnights

#GoKnights Senior Spotlight - Ryan Yeakley is the son of Ken Yeakley. During high school, he was involved in baseball, basketb… https://t.co/XDvRhZjRRY 2 hours ago

NWNaturalsBBC

Naturals Baseball RT @NWNaturalsPrep: Senior Spotlight! Jack Erdman - Cedar Park Christian. Height: 6’2”, Weight: 200lbs Position: RHP, 2019 high scho… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.