My Best Me Health Tip - Frozen Vs Fresh

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Believe it or not, frozen food is actually healthier than fresh food unless you can get it organically from local farmers.

Hi I'm Coach Maurice and here's a surprising answer to a question that I'm often often asked Is frozen vegetables and fruit as beneficial as the fresh because you hear all the time eat fresh and get away from canned products.

I'm 100% on board with that, but believe it or not frozen is actually healthier than fresh unless you can get it organically from the local farmers.




