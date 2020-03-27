Rachel Bilson apologizes to fans for old breakup with Adam Brody

If you grew up in the 2000s, then chances are that you’ve seen every episode of “The O.C.” .

The show had everything a teenager could want in a series: drama, unbelievably gorgeous actors and California beaches everywhere.

Though there were plenty of actors on the show to stan, the ultimate “O.C.” couple both on- and off-screen was Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson.

Now, more than a decade later, Bilson is apologizing for the heartbreak she caused all those years ago.

InStyle posted an old photo of the young couple to Instagram.

In the caption, they wrote, “#rachelbilson and #adambrody‘s breakup basically ruined high school for us”.

“IM SORRY!!!!

He fared really well!” she commented, referring to the actor’s marriage to “Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester