Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drunk Elephant launches new hair and body care collections

Drunk Elephant launches new hair and body care collections

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Drunk Elephant launches new hair and body care collections

Drunk Elephant launches new hair and body care collections

Skincare brands today try their best to combine effective formulations with visually appealing aesthetics.

One brand that has proven to execute this goal, as seen in the cult following its range of flagship skincare products has amassed, is Drunk Elephant.

The brand is expanding with the launch of its two newest collections of hair and body products, currently available at Sephora.

The brand has covered all the bases when it comes to maintaining and up-keeping healthy hair and body care practices.

The hair collection consists of four products which took nearly two years to develop.

Among the three-product body care range, likely the item that customers are most anticipating is the Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C.

Happi Scalp Scrub.

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray.

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.