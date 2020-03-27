Drunk Elephant launches new hair and body care collections

Skincare brands today try their best to combine effective formulations with visually appealing aesthetics.

One brand that has proven to execute this goal, as seen in the cult following its range of flagship skincare products has amassed, is Drunk Elephant.

The brand is expanding with the launch of its two newest collections of hair and body products, currently available at Sephora.

The brand has covered all the bases when it comes to maintaining and up-keeping healthy hair and body care practices.

The hair collection consists of four products which took nearly two years to develop.

Among the three-product body care range, likely the item that customers are most anticipating is the Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C.

Happi Scalp Scrub.

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray.

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion