'Will take care of everyone living in Delhi': Kejriwal on migrants living in capital now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:40s - Published 'Will take care of everyone living in Delhi': Kejriwal on migrants living in capital Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reassured West Bengal CM & Jharkhand CM about the condition of migrants in the capital amid the lockdown. Kejriwal said that everyone living is in Delhi will be taken care of and assured that all steps will be taken to ensure they don't face much hardship. India is under a 21 day lockdown over the coronavirus crisis. Watch the video for all the details. 0

