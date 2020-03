23ABC News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for March 27, 2020

LOCAL CASES ON THE RISE IN KERNCOUNTY -- AND ONE HOSPITAL C-E-O IS REACHING OUT TO THECOMMUNITY.

AN UPDATE ON THE OUTBREAK IN KERN COUNTY -- RIDGECREST REGIONAL HOSPITAL IS CURRENTLY TREATING A COVID-19 PATIENT... IN A VIDEO STATEMENT POSTED TO FACEBOOK -- HOSPITAL C-E-O JIM SUVER SAID THEY'RE MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OUT OF TRANSPARENCY.. AND ASSURED THE COMMUNITY THE HOSPITAL IS PREPARED TO TREAT A POSSIBLE SURGE IN CASES THERE...

AND ASSURED THECOMMUNITY THE HOSPITAL ISPREPARED TO TREAT A POSSIBLESURGE IN CASES THERE..."I WANT TO ASSURE YOU, WE AREGOINGTO GET THROUGH THIS.

THEHOSPITAL HAS BEEN PREPARING FORWEEKS NOW,ACTIVATING OUR DISASTER PLANS,TO MAKE SURE WE CAN TAKE CARE OFOURCOMMUNITY.

EVEN IN THE EVENT OFA SURGE, WE HAVE BEEN GETTINGMESSAGESOUT TO THE COMMUNITY TO PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING IN THEHOPES SLOWING THE VIRUS DOWN."THE C-E-O ASKING RESIDENTS TOCONTINUE PRACTICINGGUIDELINES AND RECOMMENDATIO NS.THAT INCLUDES SOCIAL DISTANCING,WASHING HANDSWITH WARM WATER AND SOAP FOR ATLEAST 20 SECONDS ANDSTAYING HOME IF YOU FEEL SICK.HE SAID THE HOSPITAL CURRENTLYHAS ENOUGHVENTILATORS AND INTENSIVE CAREROOMS TO TREAT A POSSIBLEOUTBREAK IN RIDGECREST.LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS ARECHIMING IN HOW THEY'VEBEEN IMPACTED BY THE CORONOVIRUSPANDEMIC.23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALL IS LIVEAT A COUNTY FIRE STATION INNORTHWEST BAKERSFIELD WITH HOWTHEY'READJUSTING.WITH FIRE SEASON FASTAPPROACHING FOLLOWING A DRYWINTER, I WONDERED IF THECORONAVIRUS IS IMPACTING HOWLOCAL AGENCIES PREPARE TO TAKEON THE SEASON.CASEY SNOW / PUBLIC INFORMATIONOFFICER,BAKERSFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT"BASICALLY WE'RE DOINGEVERYTHING THAT PEOPLE AT HOMESHOULD BE DOING AS MUCH AS WECAN WITH THE ADDITION OFRESPONDING TO EMERGENCIES."THE BAKERSFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENTSAYS THEIR RESPONSES HAVE NOTBEEN HINDERED BY THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.

BUTTHAT DOESN'T MEAN THEY'RE NOTTAKING STEPS TO ENSURETHE SAFETY OF THEMSELVES AND THECOMMUNITY.

FIRE FIGHTERSARE TAKING WELLNESS SURVEYSEVERYDAY TO ENSURE THEYREHEALTHY, AND THEY'RE HAVINGTHEIR TEMPERATURES TAKENEVERYDAY.CASEY SNOW / PUBLIC INFORMATIONOFFICER, BAKERSFIELD FIREDEPARTMENT"WE HAVE MADE THE ADDITION OF AGOWN, OR A FULL SUIT AT TIMES,OTHER THAN THAT YOU MAY SEE USWITH A MASK, OR YOU MAY BE ASKEDBY ONE OF US TO PUT ON A MASK ASA PATIENT."LAST WEEK THE U-S FOREST SERVICESAID THEY WILL BE POSTPONING ALLPRESCIBED BURNS IN CALIFORNIA TOPREVENT ANY EFFECTS FROM SMOKETHAT MIGHT FURTHER WORSENCONDITIONS FOR THOSE WHO ARE ATRISK.

PRESCIBED BURNS MANAGETHE FOREST, ELIMINATING BRUSHTHAT POSES HIGH WILD FIRE RISK.SO WITHOUT THAT EFFORT, DOESTHAT MEAN WE'RE AT BIGGER RISKFOR BIGGER FIRES?

THE KERNCOUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS NO.ANDREW FREEBORN / PUBLICINFORMATIONOFFICER, KERN COUNTY FIREDEPARTMENT "THE FACT THATTHEY'VE MADE THIS ANNOUNCEMENTSHOULDN'T ALARM THE COMMUNITYBECAUSE THEY NO DOUBT HAVE BACKUP PLANS, SECONDARY OPTIONS,THEY WILL CONTINUE TO MOVEFORWARD TO MAKE THE COMMUNITYSAFE AS WILL THE KERN COUNTYFIRE DEPARTMENT."KCFD IS TAKING MANY OF THE SAMEPRECAUTIONS THAT BAKERSFIELDFIRE IS.

IT'S UNKNOWN HOW LONGTHISCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL LAST.BUT WHAT IF IT LASTS LONG INTOFIRE SEASON?

IS IT POSSIBLE FORCREWS TO SOCIAL DISTANCE WHILEFIGHTING A WILD FIRE?

ANDREWFREEBORN / PUBLIC INFORMATIONOFFICER, KERN COUNTY FIREDEPARTMENT "IN SOME ASPECTS SIXFEET IS CLOSER THAN YOU WOULDEVER WANT TO BE, IN OTHER AREASIT'S TOO FAR APART THAN YOU'DEVERWANT TO BE.

THE BOTTOM LINE ISWE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE TOEVALUATE THE SYSTEM, THESITUATION, AND WE'RE GOING TORESPOND HOWEVER NECESSARY FORTHE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY."BOTH KCFD AND BFD SAID THEIRTRAINING PROGRAMS HAVE BEENIMPACTED FOR THE TIME BEING,WITH THE MAJORITY OF TRAININGTAKING PLACE ON LINE.

INNORTHWEST BAKERSFIELD AUSTINWESTFALL 23ABC CONNECTING YOU.THE DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLESSAID IT WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSEALL FIELD OFFICES STARTINGTODAY.OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE ALSOCANCELING ALL SCHEDULEDAPPOINTMENTS BEGINNING TODAY --AS WELL-- BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.THE DEPARTMENT SAID ONLINESERVICES WILL REMAIN AVAILABLEAT ITS WEBSITE AND AT AVAILABLEKIOSKS.

AND MANY OF YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED A DROP IN PRICE AT THE PUMP. ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THIS IS THE SECOND WEEK OF DOUBLE DIGIT DROPS IN GASOLINE PRICES AS OIL PRICES AND DEMAND FOR FUEL HAVE PLUMMETED. TODAY'S RETAIL STATEWIDE AVERAGE IS $3.12 A GALLON FOR UNLEADED -- WHICH IS 16 CENTS LESS THAN LAST WEEK. AN AUTO CLUB SPOKESMAN SAID "WITH MANY PEOPLE STAYING OR WORKING AT HOME THIS PAST WEEK -- GASOLINE DEMAND HAS CONTINUED TO WEAKEN." AND THE CITY OF BAKERSFIELD ALSO SEEING A ONE WEEK CHANGE --- PRICES DROPPED 18-CENTS ACROSS THE CITY. AND ACCORDING TO GAS-BUDDY- DOT COM -- LOCAL GAS PRICES AROUND TOWN CAN BE FOUND AT "ON THE GO FOOD STORE" ON RIVER BOULEVARD FOR $2.52. AND FOR THOSE WITH A COSTCO MEMBERSHIP -- THE PANAMA COSTCO STORE IS CURRENTLY AT $2.55. AND GASKO FOOD MART ON EAST CALIFORNIA AVENUE IS ONLY $2.58. A PERSON HAS DIED FOLLOWING A SINGLE-MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON THE WESTSIDE PARKWAY NEAR COFFEE ROAD THURSDAY NIGHT. ACCORDING TO BAKERSFIELD POLICE -- AT 8:05 PM, OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE WESTSIDE PARKWAY, WEST OF COFFEE ROAD REGARDING AN INJURY COLLISION INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE. THE MOTORCYCLE RIDER SUFFERED DEADLY INJURIES AS A RESULT OF THE COLLISION. THE INVESTIGATION REVEALED, PRIOR TO THE COLLISION THE PERSON WAS RIDING EAST BOUND ON THE WESTSIDE PARKWAY IN EXCESS OF 100 MILES PER HOUR WHEN FOR UNKNOWN REASONS LEFT THE ROADWAY COLLIDING WITH A CHAIN LINK FENCE. ALCOHOL OR DRUGS DO NOT APPEAR TO BE A FACTOR IN THIS COLLISION. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CALL THE BAKERSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 327-7111. TOMORROW'S HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED -- AND SEVERAL COUNTY FACILITIES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DOWN. ACCORDING TO KERN COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS -- TOMORROW'S EVENT IN LEBEC IS POSTPONED--AS WELL AS NEXT SATURDAY'S HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS EVENT IN TEHACHAPI. PUBLIC WORKS SAYS ALL KERN COUNTY SPECIAL WASTE FACILITIES ARE ALSO TEMPORARILY CLOSED. PUBLIC WORKS WANTS THE COMMUNITY TO SAFELY STORE YOUR HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE UNTIL COLLECTION EVENTS AND LOCATIONS RESUME THEIR NORMAL OPERATING SCHEDULE. AND MAGDALENE HOPE'S "TEE OFF FOR HOPE" GOLF TOURNAMENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK. MAGDALENE HOPE IS A LOCAL NON-PROFIT THAT BRINGS AWARENESS OF THE SOCIAL JUSTICE ISSUES OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND MODERN-DAY SLAVERY. "TEE OFF FOR HOPE" WAS ORIGINALLY SET FOR MAY 11 -- BUT WILL NOW BE PUSHED BACK TO LATER THIS YEAR IN NOVEMBER. THE NON-PROFIT SAYS ALL PRE-SOLD TICKETS HAVE BEEN FULLY REFUNDED.