Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What's next and who's next?

What's next and who's next?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
What's next and who's next?

What's next and who's next?

The Prime Minister says he's still in charge - but what happens if more ministers fall ill?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fruit_eatr

lo RT @Eve_Barlow: 'saint cloud' by waxahatchee is out. it's the best album in the world today, and tomorrow, and the next day too. it's an al… 2 seconds ago

OneMargaretx

MargaretxOne RT @NateSilver538: Almost nothing about what Joe Biden is doing for the next few weeks is gonna matter much for November. And almost everyt… 2 seconds ago

jontalton

Jon Talton RT @hbernton: On March 10, I drove to eastern Washington to report a story on the first - and then only - coronavirus case in Grant County.… 2 seconds ago

clintschaff

Clint Schaff Epic run for the world's great hip hop shop. Fifth Element 1999-2020 Excited to see what @rhymesayers has in stor… https://t.co/uNzdQF8Gyy 2 seconds ago

MegaMaster1021

Stephen RT @FreshCutFry: some people really need to hear what they're saying when they call arms a dead franchise and they believe the most logical… 2 seconds ago

tcurt_40

Curtis Dear @netflix and @NickAnimation , what do I need to do to get another avatar series based on the next avatar (an e… https://t.co/Yjtfy8VeOM 3 seconds ago

nadiaelliottx

nadia RT @VibePay: Ok, so here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to give 3 lots of £100 out in the next 30 mins!! Winners will be chosen fr… 3 seconds ago

DBG_1214

BD @angim77 Tell him the door will be clean off the hinges if you don't get an invite in the next 15 mins ffs 🤣🍀 what… https://t.co/Ny5WJMEInO 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.