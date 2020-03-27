Global  

DIY Depends Face Mask

Occurred on March 22, 2020 / Kerman, California, USA Info from Licensor: "DIY CORONAVIRUS FACE MASK came about from all the hoarding that is going on in the stores with face masks, toilet paper, etc.

But you still can get plenty of Depends.

At that point, the idea just popped into my head."

