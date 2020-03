Pennsylvania Health Officials Announce Coronavirus Cases Jump To Over 2,200 WE EXPECT TO HEAR MORE IN THENEWS CONFERENCE AND THAT ISSCHEDULED FOR 4:30.IN PENNSYLVANIA NUMBER OFPOSITIVE CASES HAS JUMPED TOMORE THAN 2,000.10 PERCENT OF THOSE PEOPLEHAVE BEEN HOSPITALIZED, HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY FOR NOW IT ISTOO EARLY TO TELL IF THE STAYAT HOME MEASURES ARE WORKING.WE WOULD NEED TO SEE ACONSISTENT DECLINE IN NEWCASES OVERTIME TO SHOW THATMAYBE WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TOMITIGATE THE SPREAD OR PREVENTTHE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19.IT IS REALLY TOO EARLY TO TELLON YOU OR TO MAKE ANYCONCLUSIONS FROM THE DATA ATTHIS TIME.TODAY GOVERNOR WOLFEXTENDED THE STAY AT HOMEORDER TO NINE NEW COUNTIES