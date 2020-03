Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs Above 100 In New Jersey As Nearly 2,000 New Cases Reported INCLUDING BERKS AND LANCASTERCOUNTIES.THIS WILL TAKE EFFECT TONIGHTAT 8:00.IN NEW JERSEY WE HAVELEARNED THERE WERE NEARLY2,000 NEW POSITIVE CASES OFTHE COVID-19 FOR TOTAL OFNEARLY 9,000.NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY ANSWERED QUESTIONSABOUT WHO IS ELIGIBLE FORTESTING, AND REITERATING THATTESTING RIGHT NOW IS FORPEOPLE ONLY WITH SYMPTOMS, ANDNOT FOR WHAT HE CALLS THEWORRY WELL.IN A PERFECT WORLD ISUPPOSE WE'D DO IT BUT FOR THEEXPERTS TO MY RIGHT, QUITEFRANKLY ATTEMPT TO GO TESTEVERY SINGLE PERSON WOULD GIVEUS DATA THAT IN THE CONTEXT OFTHE FIGHTING A PANDEMIC ANDPARTICULARLY GIVEN LIMITEDCAPACITY WOULD BE USELESS.LET ME PUT IT THIS WAY WE NEEDTO KNOW WHERE TESTING THERIGHT PEOPLE AND NOT WASTINGTESTS.TESTING THE WORRIED WELL, THESO-CALLED WORRY WELL AND THEASOME TOMORROW MATIC ONE AN INA PREP EIGHTH USE OF OURTESTING SUPPLIES ANDUNNECESSARY STRESS ON OURLABS, AND ON OUR HEALTH CAREWORKERS.OF THE 8,825 POSITIVECASES, THERE ARE 1,080 PEOPLEWHO ARE HOSPITALIZED WITH THEVIRUS.