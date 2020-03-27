Global  

AT&T Holds up to High Demand, CEO Says

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
AT&T has seen broadband and wireless usage surge 29 percent in one month, as remote workers and families stay at homes to abide by restrictions that have been ordered across the country.

Maintaining a high level of service, however, has meant a full-court press for the telecommunications giant.

