Dua Lipa Is 'Conflicted' About Her Album Release The singer just released her latest record, 'Future Nostalgia.'

She was initially unsure if it was the right time.

Dua Lipa, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' Dua Lipa, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' Lipa hopes the album will help to distract people from the coronavirus crisis.

Dua Lipa, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' Dua Lipa, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' Dua Lipa, on 'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe'