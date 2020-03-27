Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mark Schlereth: I do believe we'll be playing football on schedule, listen to the experts.

Mark Schlereth: I do believe we'll be playing football on schedule, listen to the experts.

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:11s - Published < > Embed
Mark Schlereth: I do believe we'll be playing football on schedule, listen to the experts.

Mark Schlereth: I do believe we'll be playing football on schedule, listen to the experts.

Mark Schlereth joins Jason Whitlock to discuss Kirk Schlereth's comments about the NFL and CFB not starting on schedule.

Hear why Mark Schlereth believes that the NFL will start on time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.