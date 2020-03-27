Trump Signs $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Business Insider reports Trump has signed a $2 trillion economic relief package on Friday.

It was to shore up an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will directly send $1,200 checks to millions of Americans.

It will also provide zero-interest loans to small businesses with fewer than 500 workers.

Additionally, it is set to dramatically expand unemployment benefits.

This move will inject a flood of cash and make it available for businesses grappling with the fallout.