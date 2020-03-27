Global  

10 Real-Life Places You Can Experience Virtually From Your Home

10 Real-Life Places You Can Experience Virtually From Your Home A simple Google search on your computer can open the virtual door to these travel destinations.

1.

The ancient Great Wall of China.

2.

Egypt's three Giza pyramids.

3.

India's Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

4.

The ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

5.

France's beautiful Palace of Versailles.

6.

Great Britain's mysterious Stonehenge.

7.

California's Yosemite National Park, home of the Half Dome.

8.

America's most famous road, Route 66.

9.

Italy's Sistine Chapel, which can be found in the Vatican.

10.

Paris' most famous art museum, the Louvre.

