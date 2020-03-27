10 Real-Life Places You Can
Experience Virtually From Your Home A simple Google search on your computer
can open the virtual door to these travel destinations.
1.
The ancient
Great Wall of China.
2.
Egypt's three
Giza pyramids.
3.
India's Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
4.
The ancient Colosseum
in Rome, Italy.
5.
France's beautiful
Palace of Versailles.
6.
Great Britain's
mysterious Stonehenge.
7.
California's
Yosemite National Park,
home of the Half Dome.
8.
America's most
famous road, Route 66.
9.
Italy's Sistine Chapel, which can
be found in the Vatican.
10.
Paris' most famous art
museum, the Louvre.