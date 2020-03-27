10 Real-Life Places You Can Experience Virtually From Your Home 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published 10 Real-Life Places You Can Experience Virtually From Your Home 10 Real-Life Places You Can Experience Virtually From Your Home A simple Google search on your computer can open the virtual door to these travel destinations. 1. The ancient Great Wall of China. 2. Egypt's three Giza pyramids. 3. India's Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 4. The ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy. 5. France's beautiful Palace of Versailles. 6. Great Britain's mysterious Stonehenge. 7. California's Yosemite National Park, home of the Half Dome. 8. America's most famous road, Route 66. 9. Italy's Sistine Chapel, which can be found in the Vatican. 10. Paris' most famous art museum, the Louvre. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Farmondairy @VanceCrowe @julie_kelly2 Is this theoretical knowledge or real life experience in places that are considered very bad. (Nyc, etc. Etc.) 15 hours ago Something Star RT @Samara_sam7867: There are lots of things to do. Lots of movies to catch. Lots of places to visit... I try to bring in every real life e… 16 hours ago @ There are lots of things to do. Lots of movies to catch. Lots of places to visit... I try to bring in every real li… https://t.co/oj6gwmL17P 16 hours ago HaleyR🌺 my heart been broken so many times in so many places yet I still stand. I still feel my emotions. When I listen to… https://t.co/5anEcPKVOt 19 hours ago 𝕊𝕒𝕞 𝔸𝕞𝕠𝕤 It places our life experience in the same realm as having "faith" in something that there is no proof of, when ther… https://t.co/pCI7Fju4vK 2 days ago Rational Monkey @jahsensie @DefenseOne Also in my personal experience, this has not been adopted in most places in real life... I h… https://t.co/1q51YJufR4 3 days ago Randall Brown @corey_m_mckeon @chigrl good, you take life lessons from a movie. I will look other places. And I have. some cal… https://t.co/RNByjgQlHf 5 days ago The Good Dog Guide Step through the doors of Inveraray Jail and step back in time to a 19th century prison. Experience what life was l… https://t.co/RU9GkBGcIY 5 days ago