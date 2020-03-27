Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Help Hotline

Help Hotline

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Help Hotline

Help Hotline

The city of Starkville is activating a phone line that citizens can call if they have needs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Help Hotline

Building.

The city of starkville is activating a phone line that citizens can call if they have needs.

Mayor lynn spruill posted on twitter this morning that the hotline will be manned monday thru friday from 9am to 4pm.

Callers will be able to get information about services and resources local churches are providing like food, counseling, delivery, and yard care.

The number is 662- 323-4813.

Monitor




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.