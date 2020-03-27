Help Hotline

Building.

The city of starkville is activating a phone line that citizens can call if they have needs.

Mayor lynn spruill posted on twitter this morning that the hotline will be manned monday thru friday from 9am to 4pm.

Callers will be able to get information about services and resources local churches are providing like food, counseling, delivery, and yard care.

The number is 662- 323-4813.

