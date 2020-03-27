Curfew Continues

The city of columbus will remain under a curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The curfew is from 10 p-m to 5 a-m, except for essential travel for those over 18- years-old.

The curfew is in place until march 30th, when the city will decide again whether to renew it.

All other restrictions issued by the city will remain in place until repealed.

Last saturday, city leaders declared a civil emergency resulting from covid-19.