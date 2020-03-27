Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Curfew Continues

Curfew Continues

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Curfew Continues
The city of Columbus will remain under a curfew amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Curfew Continues

The city of columbus will remain under a curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The curfew is from 10 p-m to 5 a-m, except for essential travel for those over 18- years-old.

The curfew is in place until march 30th, when the city will decide again whether to renew it.

All other restrictions issued by the city will remain in place until repealed.

Last saturday, city leaders declared a civil emergency resulting from covid-19.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.