Gov. Order Reax

Missisippi continues to face new challenges as the coronavirus spreads.

The governor has put orders in place as well as local governments.

Do mississippians think this is enough?

Wcbi's scott martin reports.

Governor tate reeves initial executive order sparked controversy.

People ranting on facebook saying things like "he's not doing enough for the people, and "he doesn't care."

But that's not how everyone sees it.

"as long as he's listening to president trump he's doing right."

The confusion came when governor reeves defined essential businesses.

Before the governor's executive order, local governments placed stricter guidelines on their communities.

But the order from the state, governor reeves says was to provide direction.

"to give clear guidance to our partners at the local level should they decide to take additional action in their communities."

The governor's order allows dine in services at restaurants as long as at they meet the guidelines issued by the cdc...less than ten people and social distancing.

Again, several cities have suspended dining in all together.

And some groups like eat with us have made the decision to go to curbside only themselves.

Some would like to see more action taken.

"we just need a lot help.

"do you think we'll get the help we need?"

"i don't think so."

The state's order doesn't mean cities that have already placed guidelines have to change them, they just can't be less restrictive than what the state's mandating.