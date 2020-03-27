Mary O'Connell BayCare launches COVID-19 online screening platform @abcactionnews https://t.co/DaFUPKBIQn 10 minutes ago

ABC Action News The tool won’t test you, give a diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it offers up care options, like recommending testi… https://t.co/wcsg6JilEV 2 hours ago

⚾️💖 Christina/Elizabeth 💖⚾️ RT @BayCare: We’re launching an innovative and user-friendly online screening tool for #COVID19. Patients concerned about the virus can con… 2 hours ago

TCC Center for Innovation Our partners at @BayCare launched an innovative & user-friendly online screening tool for COVID-19. Patients can co… https://t.co/TmUjPfEjO1 6 hours ago