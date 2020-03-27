Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > No tan for days? No problem! Man in Ireland uses heater to self-tan while quarantined

No tan for days? No problem! Man in Ireland uses heater to self-tan while quarantined

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
No tan for days? No problem! Man in Ireland uses heater to self-tan while quarantined

No tan for days? No problem! Man in Ireland uses heater to self-tan while quarantined

A man in Cork, Ireland, found the solution for not tanning in days while in quarantine, self-tanning with a heater.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No tan for days? No problem! Man in Ireland uses heater to self-tan while quarantined

A man in Cork, Ireland, found the solution for not tanning in days while in quarantine, self-tanning with a heater.

The brilliant idea took place on Friday (March 27), where he covers himself with sunblock lotion and enjoys the heat.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.